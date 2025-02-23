Massive Drug Bust Uncovers Shocking Secret in Hudson Valley

New York State leaders say they broke up a drug trafficking ring in the Hudson Valley.

After an 11-month investigation, New York State Police arrested four people who were allegedly involved in a significant fentanyl trafficking operation

Takedown Of Fentanyl & Cocaine Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James reports the group sold cocaine, powder fentanyl, and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl across Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange counties.

"Drug traffickers who distribute lethal amounts of opioids put communities throughout our state in danger,” James stated. “Not only did these individuals sell deadly narcotics, they disguised fentanyl in fake prescription pills, putting the lives of their customers at even greater risk.

Drugs Sold In Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange Counties

A 122-count indictment unsealed in Dutchess County Court charged the following:

Xavier Grant a/k/a “X,” 22 years old of Poughkeepsie, New York;

Antawone West, 25 years old of Poughkeepsie, New York;

Michael Jones a/k/a “Slime,” 33 years old of Poughkeepsie, New York; and

Kenyi Torres, 45 years old of Middletown, New York.

"This takedown marks the latest major drug bust in OAG’s Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic (SURGE) Initiative, a law enforcement effort that brings together state and local law enforcement to target New York’s heroin, opioid, and narcotics trafficking networks," the AG's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Over $1 Million Worth Of Drugs, Cash, Guns Seized

Officials say over $1 million worth of drugs, cash, and firearms were seized, including:

Two and a half kilograms of cocaine;

Thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl weighing over two and a half kilograms;

Three and a half kilograms of powder fentanyl;

Five illegal handguns, including two ghost guns and four high-capacity magazines;

Drug paraphernalia, including scales, ziplock bags, glassine envelopes, and other packaging materials used to package and measure narcotics;

Two “kilo” presses;

Approximately $255,000 in cash.

