Massive Amount Of New Laws, Rules, Name Changes Issued In New York

These changes are aimed to support "heroes" from New York State.

On Monday, Veterans Day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package in appreciation of Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of New York’s veterans.

2021 New York City Veterans Day Parade Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The legislation includes the renaming of bridges and highways across the state in honor of fallen heroes as well as measures enhancing access to veterans benefits, reflecting New York’s unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting veterans and their families," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Hochul Signed an Executive Order On Veterans Day

NY Gov. Office NY Gov. Office loading...

Hochul also signed and executive order to enhance the quality of supportive housing services available to New York’s veterans and military families.

Executive Order 41 mandates training for supportive housing providers. The training will focus on military cultural competency and access to benefits and services for veterans and military families.

"This will help ensure that any veteran in a state-funded veteran supportive housing program is served by individuals who understand their unique experiences and can connect them with the benefits and services they earned through their military service," Hochuls office stated.

New Rules In New York To Protect Heroes

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul also signed a number of bills aimed at helping veterans living in New York State. Hochul's office says the new laws will "support the heroes who served our nation."

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Bills include:

Legislation S.8596-A /A.9205-A Expands The Veterans Tuition Awards Program to Non-Combat Military Veterans Residing in New York

Legislation S.5195-B/A.4611-B Expands Access to Veterans' Benefits For Individuals Who Served Outside Of Wartime

Legislation S.7544/A.7173 Requires State Agencies to Establish A Veterans' Liaison to Coordinate With The Department Of Veterans' Services

Legislation S.9258 /A.9850 Will Improve Veterans' Access to Information About Their Benefits

Legislation S.2413-C/A.4613-C Provides Additional Financial Support For Veterans’ Funerals

Eight New Laws Will Rename State Roads and Bridges to Honor The Memory of Our Fallen Heroes

Eight New Laws Will Rename State Roads and Bridges to Honor The Memory of Our Fallen Heroes

Arseniy45 Arseniy45 loading...

Eight other new laws are renaming roads and bridges to honor fallen heroes.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Name changes include:

Renames a portion of the highway on State Route 747 in Montgomery as the “Steve Nicoli Memorial Highway.”

Renames State Route 17M in Wallkill as the “Private First Class Richard Cleveland Dunn Memorial Highway.”

Renames the bridge on State Route 79 crossing the Chenango River in Greene as the “SP4 Herman Emil Anders, Jr. Memorial Bridge.”

Renames the bridge on State Route 109 crossing the Southern State Parkway in Babylon as the “Lieutenant Commander Phillip Wayne Johnson Memorial Bridge.”

Renames the portion of highway on State Route 19 in Gainesville as the “T Sgt Walter Shearing Memorial Highway.

Renames the bridge on Washington Avenue crossing Interstate 90 in Rensselaer as the “CW2 Casey N. Frankoski Memorial Bridge.”

Renames the portion of highway on State Route 40 between Carvers Lane and Warren Lane in Schaghticoke (Rensselaer County) as the “Assemblyman Pat M. Casale Memorial Highway.”

Renames the portion of I-278 (the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway) from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to 6th Avenue in Brooklyn as the “Fort Hamilton Veterans Memorial Highway.”

Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays

Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays Ready to spend even more money on things that are practically staples on the dinner table this time of year? Riviera Produce, which supplies food to New Jersey restaurants, is sounding the alarm to stock up now on these 10 foods now. Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce

9 Gross Body Changes Caused By Winter In New York State

9 Gross Body Changes Caused By Winter In New York State Have you noticed that when winter arrives here in New York State, it also brings some annoying (and disgusting) changes to your body? Here are some of the most gross ones. Gallery Credit: Canva

13 New York Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2024