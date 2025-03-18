A number of Upstate New York Schools are among the biggest party schools in America.

As I write this, on Saint Patrick's Day from Sweeny's in Walden for the WPDH morning show's live broadcast, I thought what better day to analyze the top party schools in New York.

Our friends at Niche are out with it's 2025 Top Party Schools in America. Best first let's look at the top party schools in New York for 2024 to see if the list has been updated.

Top 10 Party Schools in New York for 2024

Syracuse University Named One Of The Biggest Party Schools In America

Once again Syracuse University was named the biggest party school in New York State. Not only that, but the college in Syracuse, New York is now considered the fifth biggest party school in all of America!

According to Niche, Syracuse University has an "A+ Party Scene."

Below are the top 4 party schools, according to the new study.

#1 University of California - Santa Barbara

#2 Florida State University

#3 Tulane University

#4 The University of Alabama

University Of Albany Ranked In Top 40

The University at Albany also has an "A+ Party Scene," Niche reports. The SUNY college in New York's capital ranked the 39th best party school in America.

Binghamton University Cracks Top 50

Binghamton University was the only other college to place in the top 50 party schools in the United States, placing 47th.

