Many New Rules, Laws New York Workers Need To Learn

The New Year brings a number of new rules for workers across the Empire State.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted several new rules for 2025 that are expected to protect" New Yorkers.

New Laws Protecting New York Workers

Canva Canva loading...

“I’m proud that New York State is finding ways to put money back into the pockets of workers and those who employ them so both the economy and the people can thrive," Hochul said.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New Rules For Paid Family Leave In New York State

As of Jan. 1, 2025, New Yorkers taking Paid Family Leave can receive over $300 more this year.

Canva Canva loading...

Paid Family Leave allows eligible employees with up to 12 weeks of job-protected, paid time off to bond with a new child, care for a family member with a serious health condition, or to assist loved ones when a family member is deployed abroad on active military service.

New Yorkers taking part in Paid Family Leave receive 67 percent of their average weekly wage. Starting in 2025, New Yorker can receive up to $14,127.84 in total benefits.

Workers’ Compensation Changes In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Also starting Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum workers’ compensation weekly benefit will increase to $325 per week, up from $275 per week in 2024.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The NYS workers’ compensation system gives New Yorkers "critical financial and medical benefits to workers who are injured or become ill as a result of their jobs."

Minimum Wage Increase

NY GOV NY GOV loading...

Also as of Wednesday, the minimum wage in New York is rising to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $ 15 per hour in the rest of the state.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Savings for Businesses

Additionally, as of January 1, 2025, the workers’ compensation assessment rate for employers will be 7.1 percent of the standard premium or premium equivalent – a 22 percent decrease from 2024 – which is expected to save New York State businesses approximately $191 million.

New York Governor Hochul Makes Announcement On Congestion Pricing Plan Getty Images loading...

“Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll buy food or pay rent when they need time off to care for a new child or family member with a serious health condition, or get injured on the job. Likewise, business owners who have their own bills to pay and families to support also need affordable solutions,” Hochul said.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree