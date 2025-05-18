Many In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Accused Of Welfare Fraud

A Welfare Fraud Task Force netted a number of arrests across the Hudson Valley.

Police in Sullivan County announced four "welfare fraud" arrests,

Four Sullivan County Residents Charged In Welfare Fraud Investigations

The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force confirmed felony charges were issued against four Hudson Valley arrests. All are accused of unlawfully obtaining food stamp benefits by failing to report employment income.

Liberty, New York

Crystal J. Barclay, 39, of Liberty, was arrested on March 10, 2025. She is charged with Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony) and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree (Class E felony).

Investigators allege Barclay received $3,672 in SNAP benefits between April 19, 2023 and November 30, 2023, while employed at a local business.

She allegedly failed to report this income on a June 2023 recertification form.

Newburgh, New York

Maureen F. Mago, 48, of Newburgh, was charged on March 27, 2025 with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Class E felony).

Officials say Mago received $1,745 in SNAP benefits between January 28 and October 31, 2022.

She was allegedly employed during this time but did not disclose her income.

Wurtsboro, New York

Alberto L. Conde, 38, of Wurtsboro, was arrested on April 17, 2025 and charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree (Class E felony).

Conde allegedly failed to report employment on a June 4, 2021, SNAP recertification, leading to $659 in improper benefits between April 7 and June 4, 2021.

Monticello, New York

Janeth A. Flores, 38, of Monticello, was arrested on April 26, 2025. She is charged with Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree—both Class E felonies.

Authorities say Flores failed to report employment income on her February 15, 2023, SNAP application. She allegedly received $1,296 in benefits between February 15 and June 30, 2023, to which she was not entitled.

Conde was arrested on a warrant, arraigned, and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending a future court date.

Barclay, Mago, and Flores were all released on appearance tickets.

