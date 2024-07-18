Many Arrested After New York Residents Drugged And Robbed, AG

A "wide-ranging conspiracy" that resulted in at least four deaths has led to many arrests. The FBI thinks there are many more victims.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania seven people were charged in a "wide-ranging conspiracy" that resulted in at least four deaths.

Seven Charged in Wide-Ranging Conspiracy Resulting in the Death of Four Victims

Canva Canva loading...

Amanda Marie Correa, 29, Robert Andrew Barnes, 24, Christine Deann DiCarlo, 50, Shaqare Jaymont Blackwell, 23, Shakur Serafin Brownstein, 27, Dylan Wilson Small, 35, and Samual Jordan, 42, were charged by a federal grand jury.

Charges include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury; two counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury; two counts of brandishing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; kidnapping; and aggravated identity theft.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Fox reports officials are over 50 more potential crime scenes with over 50 victims from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia.

New York State Residents Allegedly Drugged, Robbed

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

The group has been dubbed by law enforcement as the "Fentanyl Robbery Gang" (F.R.G.).

The "Fentanyl Robbery Gang" has ties to "New York gangs" that "trafficked drugs and guns," officials say.

According to the indictment, the group used dating websites to connect with people who were interested in hiring prostitutes. Members and associates would then come to the victim's home with the goal of stealing their guns, cellphones, IDs, debit and credit cards, drugs, and other items of value.

At the home, each victim was offered drugs that were allegedly laced with fentanyl. Victims were told the drug was cocaine, to enhance the sexual encounter, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Canva Canva loading...

"If the victim refused the drugs, members of and associates of the F.R.G. would administer fentanyl-laced narcotics to the victim by forcibly or surreptitiously introducing it into the victim’s body," officials say.

The drugs were used to "incapacitate" the victims to steal items. If the drugs didn't "incapacitate" the victim, the group committed "home-invasion robberies," officials say.

Four people died from overdosing on fentanyl, officials say.

More Victims Likely, Contact The FBI

Canva Canva loading...

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Police are trying to identify and arrest additional members and associates of F.R.G. and to identify and locate more victims.

Victims and others who may have information concerning F.R.G. are requested to contact the FBI at 570-344-2404.

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Keep Reading:

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?