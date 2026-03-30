Manhunt In New York After Prisoner Escapes In Hudson Valley

A Bronx man is on the run after slipping away from a local police barracks on Friday. Have you seen this man in your neighborhood?

New York State Police are continuing their search for a prisoner who escaped custody in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police Searching For Escaped Prisoner In The Hudson Valley

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He's been on the run since Friday.

The New York State Police in Brewster began their search for 29-year-old Julio C. Sosa, 29, of Bronx, New York, on Friday, around 4 p.m. Officials say he fled from the Brewster barracks.

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Police tell Hudson Valley Post they are "actively searching" for Sosa.

"If you see Sosa or have any information, please dial 911 or contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300," New York State Police said in a press release.

Not A Threat To The Public

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Sosa was in custody for a nonviolent larceny charge. He was last seen wearing all black with a hot pink coat.

"At this time, there is no known threat to the public," New York State Police added.

He's described as an African American man with short hair and a beard.

New York State Police provided Hudson Valley Post with many photos of Sosa, in hopes that our readers who take a look at them would try to help them find Sosa.

Those photos appear in this article and below.

Back View Of Jacket

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Front Face, And Front Of Jacket

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Tattoos

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