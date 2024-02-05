Man Wanted For Vicious Murder Has ‘Strong Ties’ To New York State

U.S. Marshals warn that a man wanted for murder, who has a great ability to make friends, may be hiding in New York State.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in finding an alleged murderer who may be in New York State.

Wanted Murder Suspect May Be Hiding in New York State

Large Reward For Wanted Fugitive

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Hodges’ arrest.

“I urge any citizen who knows anything about Mr. Hodge’s location to please take a second and make that information known to us or any local law enforcement officer or agency,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Terry Burgin stated. “Please help bring some closure to the murdered victim’s family and loved ones by bringing this wanted fugitive closer to justice.”

Makes Friends Easily, Moves In, Overstays Welcome

Officials say Hodges makes friends easily and uses these people to help him avoid getting arrested.

He meets women and men through dating apps, moves in with them, and eventually "overstays his welcome."

He then moves on to the next person.

"Investigators also say they believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminal associates while on the run," the U.S. Marshals Service states. "Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tips Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips also be reported 24/7 through the USMS Tips App."

