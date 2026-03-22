Florida Man Brutally Murders Wife’s Parents In The Hudson Valley

A man just confessed to killing his wife's parents in the Hudson Valley.

The former Dutchess County resident just admitted to a brutal double murder, and now he’s facing decades behind bars.

Double Murder In Dutchess County, New York

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Jo-Ann Hait, 65, and her husband, Paul Hait, 63, were the victims of a tragic double homicide and arson that occurred at their home in Wappinger, New York, on January 26, 2025.

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This week, prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Buda Jr. pleaded guilty to killing Jo-Ann and Paul Hait. Investigators say he shot both victims, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, multiple times, and admitted he had the gun illegally.

Prosecutors allege Buda then removed the bullets from their bodies and set the home on fire.

Married To Victim's Daughter At The Time Of The Murders

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Robert Buda Jr. and the victim's daughter were still married when the crime occurred on January 26, 2025.

Reports say he traveled from his home in Florida to his in-laws' home in Wappinger, New York, at the time of the murder. Buda is originally from Dutchess County.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi called it a senseless crime and praised the victim's family for their strength.

Buda is set to be sentenced in June and is expected to get 40 years to life in prison.

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