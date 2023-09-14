A major investment is expected to "revitalize" a historic part of Upstate New York.

One of New York State's "greatest assets" just got a major renovation.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the Red Barn in Hudson, Columbia County.

Completion Of Red Barn In Hudson, Columbia County, New York

Google Google loading...

The recently completed Red Barn will offer a "dynamic year-round, multi-use space," officials say.

"This new addition to Hudson’s historic waterfront, located in close proximity to Hudson’s train station, will provide visitors with dining and shopping options and includes over $6 million in construction costs for the new Caboose, an event space, a full-service restaurant, Grapefruit Wines retail store, plus spaces for other community activities," Hochul's Office stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

The $6 million overhaul will amplify and complement all activities across the Hudson waterfront and help revitalize the region, Hochul notes.

“The Hudson River is one of New York State’s greatest assets and it is important to make investments that protect and preserve our natural environment while growing the economy in the surrounding communities,” Hochul said.

The Red Barn took about three years to complete. Two long-neglected buildings in the heart of Hudson’s waterfront were transformed during the three years of construction.

Google Google loading...

“The Red Barn in Hudson is a perfect example of sustainable construction that protects our environment, and it’s done in a way that will attract more businesses and grow the local tourism economy," Hochul added.

South Front Street Holdings helped honor the building’s past, the original structure and frame, including the beams, rafters and flooring, were preserved and meticulously restored, and were reused in the new building.

NYSERDA NYSERDA loading...

“The project transforms these formerly underused buildings into a vibrant community resource and a year-round destination for our community. We are so excited to rehabilitate this little corner of Hudson, to bring new businesses and opportunities to the waterfront," South Front Street Holdings LLC’s Ben Fain said.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing