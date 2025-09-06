Nuclear Bombshell That Could Reshape New York Confirmed

New York State is moving full steam ahead on nuclear power.

Gov Hochul announced an advanced nuclear energy workforce roundtable held in New York

New York Leaders Meet To Discuss Advanced Nuclear Energy

The meeting in New York City was hosted by the New York Power Authority. Leaders from across New York, the U.S., and Canada gathered to map out how to train and recruit workers for the jobs expected in the state’s nuclear future.

​“As New York State electrifies its economy and continues to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs, we must embrace an energy policy of abundance that centers on energy independence and supply chain security to ensure New York controls its energy future,” Hochul stated. “That begins with nuclear power for the benefit of all New Yorkers.

The governor says nuclear power is key to New York’s energy independence, supply chain security, and good-paying union jobs. Earlier this summer, Hochul directed the Power Authority to develop at least one new nuclear plant capable of generating one gigawatt of electricity.

Thousands of Good Paying Jobs Expected In New York

Hochul gathered the group for labor unions, educators, and industry leaders to plan out how to build and train a skilled nuclear workforce. She says nuclear power is critical for energy independence, supply chain security, and union jobs.

Hochul says it’s all about controlling the state’s energy future which could mean thousands of good-paying jobs for New Yorkers.

"We must begin the effort now to ensure we have a sufficiently trained workforce ready to go when we start building and operating a nuclear plant. By working collaboratively with educators, labor, the industry and other stakeholders, we can tailor our workforce development solutions to best meet the needs of the state for this generation and beyond," Hochul added.

