Major Disaster Declaration Issued For Upstate New York Counties

Relief could soon be on the way for many Upstate New York residents.

Governor Hochul is calling on President Biden to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the region in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

Major Disaster Declaration Request Made By New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

The remnants of that hurricane moved through many Upstate New York counties between August 8 and 10, causing widespread flooding.

“After Tropical Storm Debby caused widespread damages across New York State, I’m requesting an emergency declaration from our federal partners to bring help to the communities in need,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “We must provide relief to areas impacted by the storm, and my administration will take every measure necessary to ensure their speedy and full recovery.”

If the governor's request is granted, 10 Upstate New counties and residents would be in line to get money that'd help with things like debris removal and repairs.

What Does a Major Disaster Declaration Help With?

According to Hochul's office:

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates Counties

The Major Disaster Declaration, if granted, would provide federal funding for Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates counties

“Helping communities access the federal funding they deserve is a top priority for Governor Hochul. State agencies were there to help our local government partners respond immediately after the storm, and those impacted by the damage from the rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby now need federal assistance to conduct much-needed repair and mitigation work," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

Below are dramatic images of some of Debby's destruction in New York

Hurricane Debby Rocks Upstate New York

The remnants of Hurricane Debby produced severe rainfall causing major flooding. Before and during the severe weather, the National Weather Service placed 17 New York counties under a flood watch, 26 counties under a tornado watch, and 20 flash flood warnings were issued, including two flash flood emergencies, which indicate an imminent threat to life safety.

The Southern Tier, Central New York and the North Country got the worst of the storm. The National Weather Service observed 5.38 inches of rain in less than 12 hours in Steuben County and widespread rainfall rates of 2-2.5” per hour across multiple counties, according to Hochul's office.

