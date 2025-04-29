Major Construction Plans Confirmed For Walmart Stores In New York
Walmart confirmed major changes are coming to 23 stores across New York State. We've learned what stores are changing and what the changes will look like.
Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported that Walmart confirmed changes to around 650 stores nationwide.
The company is calling it a "comprehensive brand refresh." This update aims to show the company's "evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."
Key Changes Of Brand Update Include
Below are key changes, including the first logo update in nearly 20 years. A list of the New York remodels is below these changes.
Walmart To Remodel 23 Stores Across New York State
On Wednesday, Walmart announced that 23 stores across New York will be remodeled.
"These initiatives underscore Walmart’s goal of being New York’s favorite place to shop," Walmart stated in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.
Locations In New York That Walmart Plans To Remodel
Levittown
Fulton
Queensbury
Waterloo
Schenectady
Fishkill
Napanoch
Amherst
Macedon
Horseheads
Geneseo
East Greenbush
Albion
Lakewood
East Syracuse
Uniondale
Lockport
Greece
Cicero
Webster
Westbury
Suffern
Warsaw
Construction schedules for the remodels haven't been released.
Walmart Confirms More Key Changes Regarding Remodel
Walmart also provided Hudson Valley Post with more details about the changes coming to stores across New York State
Your local Walmart could soon look like this:
23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look
"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role,” said Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes
Last year the company also made many major changes to its coupon policy.
Walmart also recently announced a number of other changes.