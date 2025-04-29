Major Construction Plans Confirmed For Walmart Stores In New York

Walmart confirmed major changes are coming to 23 stores across New York State. We've learned what stores are changing and what the changes will look like.

Earlier this year, Hudson Valley Post reported that Walmart confirmed changes to around 650 stores nationwide.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The company is calling it a "comprehensive brand refresh." This update aims to show the company's "evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."

Key Changes Of Brand Update Include

Below are key changes, including the first logo update in nearly 20 years. A list of the New York remodels is below these changes.

Walmart To Remodel 23 Stores Across New York State

Walmart Walmart loading...

On Wednesday, Walmart announced that 23 stores across New York will be remodeled.

"These initiatives underscore Walmart’s goal of being New York’s favorite place to shop," Walmart stated in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Locations In New York That Walmart Plans To Remodel

Levittown

Fulton

Queensbury

Waterloo

Schenectady

Fishkill

Napanoch

Amherst

Macedon

Horseheads

Geneseo

East Greenbush

Albion

Lakewood

East Syracuse

Uniondale

Lockport

Greece

Cicero

Webster

Westbury

Suffern

Warsaw

Construction schedules for the remodels haven't been released.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Walmart Confirms More Key Changes Regarding Remodel

Walmart Walmart loading...

Walmart also provided Hudson Valley Post with more details about the changes coming to stores across New York State

Your local Walmart could soon look like this:

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role,” said Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Last year the company also made many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

Keep Reading:

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart also recently announced a number of other changes.