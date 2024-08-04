Major Changes Coming To Taco Bell In New York Could Anger Many

Taco Bell confirmed a major change is coming.

Yum! Brands announced plans to use Voice AI technology across Taco Bell drive-thru locations in the U.S

Voice AI Technology to Hundreds of Taco Bell U.S. Drive-Thru Locations in 2024

Taco Bell says the company is starting with around 100 locations across the United States with the goal of adding "Voice AI technology" at all drive-thrus at its brands globally in the future.

"The rollout of, is designed to enhance back-of-house operations for team members and elevate the order experience for consumers. Benefits include easing task load for team members, improving order accuracy, providing a consistent, friendly experience, and reducing wait times, while driving profitable growth for Taco Bell, Yum! Brands and their franchisees," Yum! Brands said in a press release.

Future Vision to Bring the Technology To Taco Bell Drive-Thrus Around the World

Voice AI technology at Taco Bell is now up and running at over 100 Taco Bell U.S. drive-thrus across 13 states. Locations weren't released.

“Innovation is ingrained in our DNA at Taco Bell, and we view Voice AI as a means to improve the team member and consumer experiences,” Taco Bell Chief Digital & Technology Officer Dane Mathews said. “Tapping into AI gives us the ability to ease team members’ workloads, freeing them to focus on front-of-house hospitality. It also enables us to unlock new and meaningful ways to engage with our customers.”

Two Years Of Testing

Rival fast-food restaurants like Wendy’s and White Castle have started using AI technology.

Taco Bell says the company has been testing for two years.

"The Company has made massive strides in scaling its proprietary digital and AI-driven ecosystem in partnership with franchisees, equipping them with distinctive capabilities to differentiate its brands," Yum! Brands said.

McDonald's Stops Using AI At Drive-Thrus

Another Taco Bell rival, McDonald's recently stopped using AI ordering technology after many complaints.

Many customers said the AI system got their orders wrong.

CNN reports videos of AI ordering technology getting orders wrong are going viral. One shows a person who didn't want nine drinks and another shows a girl yelling "stop" at the drive-thru screen when AI racked up 24 orders of chicken nuggets.

That's why many New Yorkers are disappointed to hear about Taco Bell's plans. However, Taco Bell is "confident" in its AI technology.

“With over two years of fine tuning and testing the drive-thru Voice AI technology, we’re confident in its effectiveness in optimizing operations and enhancing customer satisfaction,” Yum Brands Chief Innovation Officer Lawrence Kim said in a statement.

