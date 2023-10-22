Major Changes Coming To All New York State McDonald’s Locations

McDonald's is planning to make some big-time changes.

The fast-food giant confirmed plans to eliminate self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the nation by 2032.

Say Goodbye TO Self-Serve Soda At McDonald's

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban

McDonald’s told The Associated Press in a statement "the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options."

It Will Take Longer To Refill Drinks At New York State McDonald's

This move means customers won't be handed cups to fill up on their own. It also means you'll have to go back to the cashier and wait in line to get a free refill when dining inside McDonald's.

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban

Some McDonald's locations have already begun to remove self-serve beverage stations.

“It’s an evolution towards convenience and (the result of) the growth of digital service,” Illinois McDonald’s Operator Mikel Petro told the State Journal-Register.

McDonald's Digital Sales Skyrocket

This move comes as McDonald's has seen a huge surge in sales via the app, drive-thru and delivery services.

McDonald's

McDonald’s digital sales accounted for almost 40 percent of all sales during the second quarter of 2023.

