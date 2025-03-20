Major Bank Confirms More Shocking Closures Of New York Branches

A major bank confirmed more closure of several branches in New York State.

TD Bank confirmed closures of around 40 branches, across 10 states and Washington D.C.

TD Bank Closing More Branches In New York

FastCompany reports the closures due to "a broader effort to streamline operations and adapt to changing customer banking habits."

Five branches across New York State, including one in the Hudson Valley, are among the closures.

TD Bank Closing 5 More New York Branches

Below are the New York closures:

TD Bank Closing In Orange County, Clinton County, Suffolk County, New York County

“We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to continuing to provide legendary service via one of our approximately 1,100 stores or any channel our customers choose," a TD Bank spokesperson said.

Closing dates haven't been announced.

TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

In 2024, TD Bank closed the following locations.

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

