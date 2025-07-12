North America’s Longest Coaster Is In Upstate New York

Did you know that the longest outdoor mountain coaster in North America is located in a historic part of Upstate New York?

New Yorkers are encouraged to take a trip to Upstate New York and ride the Cliffside Mountain Coaster.

Cliffside Coaster Thrills In Lake Placid, New York

The Cliffside Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid is the longest of its kind in the United States, according to the governor's office.

"New York State has something for everyone. We're ready to welcome back tourists from across the country and across the globe to experience the fun and make new memories," New York Gov. Katy Hochul said.

More About The Longest Outdoor Mountain Coaster In Upstate New York

The mountain coaster opened in October 2020. It travels alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track and is the latest year-round attraction at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites.

"As you ride to the top, you’ll learn about the Olympic history of the track. Once at the peak, you’ll be in the driver’s seat, controlling the speed as you zoom alongside the historic 1980 bobsled track, navigating sharp corners, cliffside banks, and long winding stretches," Cliffside Coaster officials state about the ride.

The track was used during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid as part of the bobsledding competition.

The mountain coaster is equipped with a timing and audio system that allows visitors to experience the thrill of what it was like to be an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, officials say.

Stunning Photos Of Lake Placid Coaster

Below are more photos of the coaster, including comments from elected officials when the coaster opened.

Longest Coaster In North America Is In Upstate New York

Beautiful Fall Colors

The ride takes about 8 minutes and riders say it feels like you're part of that Olympic event.

When the leaves change colors, riders say autumn is the perfect time to get an adrenaline rush and see the beautiful fall colors.

The coaster runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. CLICK HERE for tickets.

