A burning odor in a Hudson Valley hospital set off alarms, but what fire crews discovered lurking near the basement could’ve ended very differently.

A tragedy was avoided at a hospital in the Hudson Valley.

Tragedy Avoided At HealthAlliance Hospital In Kingston, New York

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston Google loading...

The Kingston Fire Department was sent to HealthAlliance Hospital at 105 Mary's Avenue for a report of smoke in the hospital.

Arriving officers couldn't find visible smoke or a fire from the exterior.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

After entering the hospital, crews met with hospital staff and the Director of Safety, who reported a burning odor coming from the basement.

The fire department soon found a damaged lithium-ion battery in thermal runaway just outside the building near the basement, officials say.

Google Google loading...

"The battery had been damaged during building maintenance operations and was removed from the building prior to the 911 call being placed," the Kingston Fire Department stated in a press release.

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires

Below are tips on how you can avoid lithium-ion battery fires in your home.

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.

No Injuries Reported At Ulster County, New York Hospital

Fire personnel secured the battery using a CellBlockEX, a safety device designed to isolate and suppress hazardous battery incidents.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

"The building was ventilated and air quality was monitored. No hazardous readings were detected, and the facility was deemed safe for continued occupancy. No injuries were reported during the incident," the fire department states.

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston Google loading...

The battery was then given to hospital staff for proper handling. Officials say the cause of the battery malfunction was due to "improper use" during construction and was not due to an "unsafe battery."

HealthAlliance Hospital recently received a "C" grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. Other hospitals in the area received an "A" grade, while others received failing or near-failing grades. See more below.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York