Life-Threatening Heat Wave Hits New York: How To Stay Safe

The Hudson Valley is staring down a dangerous heat wave. Experts say it could be deadly. Here’s how to protect yourself before it’s too late.

Absurd heat forecast for the Hudson Valley comes with several health issues.

Absurd Heat For The Hudson Valley

Friday marks the official start of summer, and summer is coming in with a vengeance. As of this writing, the Hudson Valley is predicted to see multiple days of temperatures in the high 90s to 100 degrees.

The current predicted high for Newburgh, New York, on Monday and Tuesday is 100 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. A cool down (sarcasm) of 97 degrees is expected on Wednesday.

This Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s.

Tips To Stay Safe During the Upcoming Heat Wave

With hot temperatures expected over the next few days, the American Red Cross says there are things Hudson Valley residents can do to stay safe.

According to the Red Cross, the upcoming extreme heat can be "dangerous" and "even deadly." So the Red Cross urges everyone to take these critical steps.

Tips To Stay Safe During Summer Heat In New York State The Red Cross released four simple tips to stay safe during dangerous summer heat.

Signs Of Heat Illness

The Red Cross also says it's "critical to act fast" if someone, or you, becomes ill due to the heat.

Some signs of heat stroke are dizziness, lack of sweating, rapid heartbeat, and nausea.

