Legend Calls This 111 Year-Old Upstate New York Eatery The “Best”

A New York legend dined at a historic Upstate New York restaurant and was blown away with the food.

Earlier this year, Yankees legend Derek Jeter finally sold his castle in the Hudson Valley.

Derek Jeter Sells Greenwood Lake Castle

Diane S Mitchell/Wright Bros Real Estate Inc. via Zillow Wright Bros Real Estate loading...

The Greenwood Lake property is known as "The Castle." Derek Jeter first listed the home in early 2018 for $14.75 million.

CLICK HERE to see photos, or check them out towards the bottom of this story.

Another New York Yankee legend was in Upstate New York on Monday.

New York Yankee Legend's Family Calls This Troy, New York Restaurant The "Best"

lorimattingly10/Instagram lorimattingly10/Instagram loading...

Don Mattingly, "Donnie Baseball" and his family dined at Manory’s in Troy, New York on Monday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Mattingly's wife, Lori, shared of photo of Mattingly at the eatery calling Manory's the "Best little restaurant in Troy."

Opened Up In 1913

Manory's opened up at the corners of 4th and Congress Street in Historical Downtown Troy in 1913.

The eatery is now open Tuesday-Sunday. Manory's serves breakfast all day, lunch and early dinners along with ice cream and cinnamon rolls.

Google Google loading...

Manory's is the "oldest restaurant" in Troy, New York, according to the business.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Mattingly Inducted to New York State Baseball Hall of Fame

Mattingly stopped by Manory's while on his way to be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in Gloversville, New York.

lorimattingly10/Instagram lorimattingly10/Instagram loading...

"Congratulations to my husband, Buck Showalter, and the other very deserving individuals who were inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame," Lori wrote on Instagram. "Such a great event!"

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In the United States

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In United States Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people are planning to move to one hometown in Upstate New York, according to Zillow.

Keep Reading: