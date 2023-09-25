Latest On Horrific Bus Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 From New York Killed

We continue to learn more information about the horrific bus crash in the Hudson Valley that killed two educators and injured many students.

The crash happened Thursday on I-84 in Orange County

Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York

Update On Injured Farmingdale, New York Students

Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube loading...

The Farmingdale School District Superintendent announced that three of the five students who were in critical condition at Westchester County Medical Center have been upgraded to fair condition.

However, all five remain in the hospital. An update wasn't provided about the other two students in critical condition or the other injured students.

NTSB Is Investigating In Orange County

Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube loading...

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the bus crash. The NTSB is helping New York State Police and will be on the scene on I-84 in Orange County for five to seven days, officials say.

The NTSB will also conduct a toxicology test on the female bus driver and officials will also be looking into whether students were wearing seatbelts.

