Killer Among 13 Prisoners Shockingly Pardoned In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she has granted clemency in the form of a pardon to 13 individuals.

All 13 were recommended by the Clemency Advisory Panel.

“When I took office, I pledged to reform the clemency process by bringing greater transparency and expert analysis to each case that comes before my desk,” Hochul said. “After careful deliberation, I’m granting clemency to thirteen individuals who have demonstrated remorse for their actions and exemplify a commitment to bettering their communities.”

Manslaughter Convict Among 13 Pardoned By Gov. Hochul In New York

One of the 13 was convicted of manslaughter. The majority were convicted for selling or possessing drugs.

Below is the list:

Sammy Vatthanavong , 52 – Convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree in 1990.

, 52 – Convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree in 1990. Theodore Goodman, 43 – Busted in 2003 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

43 – Busted in 2003 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. Hansel Dorsey , 64 – Convicted in 1991 for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and back in 1988 for Attempted Possession.

, 64 – Convicted in 1991 for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and back in 1988 for Attempted Possession. Maryann Smith-Jackson , 65 – Found guilty in 1989 of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

, 65 – Found guilty in 1989 of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Stephen Gary , 56 – Convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1993.

, 56 – Convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1993. Ernesto Muñoz , 58 – Hit with two charges in 2005: Attempted Possession in the Third Degree and Criminal Sale in the Fifth Degree.

, 58 – Hit with two charges in 2005: Attempted Possession in the Third Degree and Criminal Sale in the Fifth Degree. Frank Merola , 52 – Convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 1997.

, 52 – Convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 1997. Ruben Abreu , 61 – Found guilty of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2001. Also convicted of Bail Jumping in the First Degree.

, 61 – Found guilty of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2001. Also convicted of Bail Jumping in the First Degree. Jimmy Jean-Baptiste , 42 – Convicted of Arson in the Fourth Degree back in 2008.

, 42 – Convicted of Arson in the Fourth Degree back in 2008. Giovanni Ordonez , 60 – Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree in 1988, plus Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree in 1986.

, 60 – Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree in 1988, plus Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree in 1986. Hector Zelaya Quinonez , 65 – Convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in 1984 and Criminal Mischief in 1986.

, 65 – Convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in 1984 and Criminal Mischief in 1986. Susannah Morgan-Thomas , 60 – Guilty of Assault in the Third Degree in 1989.

, 60 – Guilty of Assault in the Third Degree in 1989. Zhi Yong Yu, 49 – Convicted of Robbery in the Second Degree in 1992.

"These individuals who have been granted a pardon have all lived crime-free lives for a significant period of time, and in many cases several decades, and have demonstrated positive contributions to their communities," Hochul's office states. "These individuals receiving pardons have continued to have their lives impacted by their criminal convictions. The Governor’s pardons will help alleviate these challenges."

Governor Hochul has made a total of 107 grants of clemency during her time in office.

