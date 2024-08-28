Top New York State officials are fighting to "guarantee the toll payers get what they paid for."

The New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) is now filing a lawsuit against the company that built the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

New York State Thruway Authority Files Lawsuit Regarding Cuomo Bridge

Officials say the lawsuit was filed to " guarantee the toll payers get what they paid for" in the construction of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The price to build the bridge was just under $4 billion.

The Thruway Authority says pipes used to connect cables to the span between Westchester and Rockland counties don't meet industry standards.

"NYSTA and Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) have a dispute regarding material compliance of several stay cable anchorage components. NYSTA asserts that these components are not contractually compliant and require remediation. TZC has disagreed and refused to act in accordance with their contract,"

The price tag to build the bridge that connects Rockland and Westchester counties in the Hudson Valley was nearly $4 billion.

"The New York State Thruway Authority is committed to ensuring contractor compliance to guarantee the toll payers get what they paid for in the construction of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which independent experts have confirmed is safe," Jennifer Givner, spokesperson for the Thruway Authority, said in a statement.

The authority also alleges Tappan Zee Constructors did not redo the requested work after the project director said it wasn't acceptable.

"To ensure contract compliance, NYSTA has filed a lawsuit to recover the costs of evaluation and remediation of these components. Simultaneously, NYSTA has begun the process to retrofit these components, under the guidance of nation-leading experts in material science, engineering and design," Givner adds.

Officials say a recent full independent safety review of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge determined an update is needed to ensure the "durability" of the bridge and "full-service life that toll payers paid for.”

Safe To Travel On

"Independent experts" confirmed the Cuomo Bridge is currently "safe" to travel on, according to the New York State Thruway Authority

