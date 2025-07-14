Major Sandwich Chain Announces Huge New York Expansion
Jersey Mike’s is coming to even more parts of New York, and the full list of new towns may surprise you.
Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that beloved fast-food eatery, Chick-fil-A, is expanding across New York State.
Chick-fil-A Planning Massive Expansion in New York State
Chick-fil-A has plans to open full restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York. New locations include:
Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster
Nanuet, Rockland County
Fishkill, Dutchess County
Town Of Wallkill, Orange County
Latham
Johnson City
Greater Binghamton (Vestal)
East Meadow
New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)
Selden (recently opened)
Jersey Mike's Also Expanding In New York State, Hudson Valley
In recent years, Jersey Mike's has opened up several locations in the Hudson Valley, including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Middletown, Central Valley, and Nanuet.
The trend is going to continue. The company confirms on its website that 10 New York eateries are "coming soon."
"Jersey Mike's Subs makes a Sub Above - fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Way with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices," Jersey Mike's Subs states on Facebook.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State
Jersey Mike's Coming Soon To Carmel, Poughkeepsie, New York City, Capital Region, Western New York and More
New locations are coming to:
Brooklyn
- 356 Devoe Street
- Brooklyn, NY 11211
Brooklyn
- 102 Commerce St
- Brooklyn, NY 11231
Buffalo
- 2236 Delaware Avenue, Suite 100
- Buffalo, NY 14216
Carmel
- 1866 Old Route 6; Unit 22
- Carmel, NY 10512
East Aurora
- 174 Main Street
- East Aurora, NY 14052
LaGuardia Airport Headhouse-Terminal B
- Flushing, NY 11371
Geneseo
- 1 Gateway Road
- Geneseo, NY 14454
Poughkeepsie
- 34 Winslow Gate Road, Space #D3
- Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Rochester
- 237-245 North Winton Road
- Rochester, NY 14610
Schenectady
- 262 Saratoga Road, Suite 1B
- Schenectady, NY 12302
"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High-quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way," the eatery states.
