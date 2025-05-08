Is Your New York Grocery Store One of the Worst In America?

A new national study just named some of the worst grocery stores in the country—and a bunch are in New York. See if your go-to market made the shameful list.

Solitaired recently named The Worst and Best Individual Grocery Stores in the U.S. in 2025.

Why would a gaming site conduct a study into grocery stores? Well, according to Solitaired, many gamers tell them they play Solitaire games while waiting in grocery store lines.

"It got us curious: Which grocery stores provide the best experience across all of America? And which are on the opposite end—the ones with the most complaints and slowest lines?" Solitaired stated.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, the website determined that many stores in New York are the worst for food quality and price.

"To dig into these questions, analyzed over 7 million Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to uncover which stand out in customer service, food, quality, prices, and yes, even the speed of checkout lines," Solitaired states.

5 New York Grocery Stores Have the Worst Prices

Solitaired determined that five grocery stores in New York have the "worst prices." See the full list below:

6 New York Grocery Stores Among Worst For Food Quality In America

According to Solitaired, "6 of the 50 worst grocery stores for prices and 6 of the 50 worst for food quality hail from the Big Apple."

The website didn't mention New York stores with the worst quality by name. The list was crafted by analyzing 3,000 grocery stores for individual reviews of 3 stars or less and searching keywords like "expired" and "expensive."

