Is This The Rarest Animal Sighting In Upstate New York?

Some believe this is a "one in a million" sighting, which happened in the Hudson Valley.

A viral post claims a very rare albino fox was spotted near a highway in Upstate New York.

How Rare Are Albino Foxes In New York?

Albino foxes are extremely rare to see. According to wildlife officials, "true albinism occurs very rarely in the wild."

Some experts say it happens once every thousand births, or "even more rare—one in a million."

It's even more rare to spot an albino animal in the world because it's "almost impossible for the albino animal" to survive in the wild.

Albino Animal Spotted In Upstate New York

That's what makes this sighting in Upstate New York so shocking. Dan Burkholder of Palenville, New York shared a video on Facebook of what he says is an albino fox."

Albino Fox In Greene County, New York

Burkholder says the quality is lacking because he was using "a $14 dashcam." He was driving in the Palenville, New York area when he spotted an "albino fox."

"The sighting gave Jill and me a sense of wonder at the way natural beauty can suddenly surprise and delight," he wrote on Facebook.

Palenville is a hamlet in Greene County, New York, it's in the southwestern part of the town of Catskill.

Video of the sighting is below:

