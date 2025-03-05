International Fugitives Wanted In Hudson Valley Found In New York

"International fugitives" including a man accused of raping a child in the Hudson Valley nearly 20 years ago, were finally found and arrested.

Police from the Hudson Valley were waiting at JFK Airport to arrest "international fugitives."

Wanted In Westchester County

Police say both committed "serious crimes in Westchester before fleeing to avoid arrest."

Juan Cuartos Bustos, 25, was wanted since 2023. Police believed he fled to Colombia.

"He is suspected of being a member of a South American Theft Group that targeted Asian American business owners through burglaries and home invasion robberies, the Westchester County Police Department stated.

Bustos was recently found in Colombia and brought to JFK Airport with the help of U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

On Thursday, he was turned over to police in Westchester County.

He was indicted on robbery, burglary, grand larceny and other charges.

Man Wanted For 2008 Rape In Westchester Found In Mexico

Last week, 52-year-old Galo Herrera was returned to the Hudson Valley from Mexico.

He was wanted on a 2008 sealed indictment charging him with rape first degree and predatory sexual assault of a child.

“We salute all the law enforcement agencies involved for their great work, from the departments that investigated these crimes initially, to the Mexican and Columbian police agencies that located them, to the federal agents that brought them back to this country. These suspects tried to elude justice by fleeing, but now they face prosecution by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office," Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor stated.

