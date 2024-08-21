Insects With Deadly Brain Swelling Virus Kills 1 In Hudson Valley

A virus that kills about 33 percent of those infected and leaves others with mild to severe brain damage is in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County Department of Health is issuing a warning to its residents about the dangers of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)

Town Of Newburgh Horse Dies From Rare Disease

The Orange County Department of Health confirmed a horse from the Town of Newburgh recently died last week of EEE.

"EEE is an extremely rare but serious and often fatal infection that is spread by mosquitoes and can infect people and horses. It causes encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. Symptoms of the EEE virus typically appear 4–10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito," the Orange County Department of Health stated.

The New York State Department of Health confirmed the horse died from EEE. Orange County officials say the horse never left Orange County but wasn't vaccinated for EEE.

“A positive test in a horse lets us know that EEE is circulating in mosquitos that bite mammals, including humans,". OCDOH Health Commissioner, Dr. Alicia Pointer said.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Is a Danger To Humans

EEE virus only spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Humans and animals get infected when bitten by an infected insect.

It can't be spread from person to person, person to animal, or animal to people, officials say.

"People over 50 and younger than age 15 are at greatest risk for severe cases of EEE virus infection, which begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting which may progress into confusion, seizures, and coma. Approximately one third of patients who develop EEE virus will die, and many who survive have mild to severe brain damage," the Orange County Health Department stated.

“In Orange County, equestrian sports and activities have become extremely popular with residents and visitors, so keeping our horses and the people who interact with them safe and healthy is a priority,” Orange County Exectuvie Steve Neuhaus stated. “I encourage all residents to follow our Health Department’s recommendations to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.”

It's possible that some people who are infected with EEE virus will not develop any symptoms.

“Until we have a hard frost, people in all areas of Orange County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they’re outdoors,” OCDOH Health Commissioner, Dr. Alicia Pointer, said. “If you are outside, you should use insect repellants and consider wearing long pants and long sleeves.”

The CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creatures.

