Insects Spreading Fatal Brain Swelling Virus In Upstate New York

Insects in at least 10 Upstate New York counties tested positive for a virus that kills about 33 percent of those infected and leaves others with mild to severe brain damage.

The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory urging New Yorkers to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites

EEE In Ulster County

This comes after health officials confirmed the presence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEE) in horses in ten New York State counties, including one horse in Ulster County.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State

Horse From Wallkill, New York Dies

The infected horse in Ulster County was found in Wallkill. Sadly, the horse died from the virus. Other horses on the owner’s property have been vaccinated and boosted to help prevent further spread, according to Ulster County officials.

"There is no risk of infected horses spreading the virus to humans or other horses, as EEE is transmitted from mosquito bites, and there are currently no confirmed human cases in New York State," Ulster County officials told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "The Ulster County Department of Health and the Ulster County Executive’s Office are working closely with NYSDOH to monitor this case and any other cases that may appear in Ulster County."

EEE Confirmed In Clinton, Franklin, Saint Lawrence, Washington, Madison, Oneida, Orange, Ulster, Cayuga, and Wayne counties

The New York State Department of Health has confirmed EEE in the following counties:

Clinton,

Franklin,

Saint Lawrence,

Washington,

Madison,

Oneida,

Orange,

Ulster,

Cayuga,

Wayne

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball is urging all New York horse owners to vaccinate their horses against Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus, both of which are spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“A simple vaccination can go a long way toward protecting horses against mosquito-borne diseases. If you’re a horse owner and your horse is in need of a vaccination, I encourage you to make an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible," Commissioner Ball said.

Parts of New York have mosquito activity into late November, officials note/

The CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creatures.

