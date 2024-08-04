Insects Infected With Fatal Virus In New York & Hudson Valley

Insects with a disease that can kill humans continue to be found in New York State and the Hudson Valley.

More mosquitoes with West Nile Virus were confirmed in the Hudson Valley.

West Nile Virus In Lower Hudson Valley

For the first time this season, mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been discovered in Westchester County.

"The Westchester County Health Department announced that this season’s first batches of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Westchester were found," officials stated in a press release. "The Health Department will inspect areas surrounding the positive mosquito batches and if needed, treat any nearby catch basins that hold standing water to protect against further mosquito breeding nearby."

Infected Insects Found In Croton, Mount Vernon, Rye, White Plains and Yonkers In Westchester County

Officials confirmed mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Croton, Mount Vernon, Rye, White Plains and Yonkers.

“As you spend more time outdoors, protect yourself and your family by using repellents, especially from dawn to dusk, when many mosquitoes are active. Apply sunscreen first, and repellent second," Westchester County Commissioner of Health Sherlita Amler said.

West Nile Virus Confirmed In Rockland County, Oswego County, Suffolk County

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that mosquutioes with West Nile were found in Rockland County in the Hudson Valley, Long Island's Suffolk County and Oswego County.

West Nile Virus Can Kill

The virus can lead to a fatal infection.

"A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death," the Rockland County Department Of Health stated.

West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

If you think you have symptoms of West Nile Virus, see your doctor right away, officials warn.

West Nile Virus is one of the reasons why the CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creature.

