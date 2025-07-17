Massive Checks Headed To Mailboxes Across New York State

New York State released more information about the "state’s first-ever inflation refund checks," including when it will be mailed and what to be on be on the lookout for.

For months, Hudson Valley Post has been writing about what many consider the most exciting part of the state's latest budget, "Inflation Refund Checks."

Over 8 Million New York State Set To Receive Inflation Refund Check

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, over 8 million New Yorkers are set to receive checks of up $400.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Below is a look at how many people will benefit, per region.

Hochul Office Hochul Office loading...

How Much Will You Get?

Direct payments will be mailed to 8.6 million New York taxpayers statewide. The amount of your refund check depends on your income and filing status for the 2023 tax year.

Below is how much you can expect:

Hochul Office Hochul Office loading...

What Will The Check Look Like?

New York State officials just provided Hudson Valley Post with what the mailed check will look like in your mailbox.

Below is an example:

Hochul Office Hochul Office loading...

When Will You Get Your Inflation Refund Check In New York State?

State officials finally announced when New Yorkers can expect their Inflation Refund Check in the mail. New York will start mailing out these refund checks in "mid-October," officials say.

"Over 8 million New Yorkers will receive refunds, and this large volume of checks will be mailed over a multiple week period. You may receive your check sooner or later than your neighbors, as mailings are not based on zip code or region," State officials state.

Canva Canva loading...

You don't need to apply for an inflation refund check. If you qualify, a check will be "automatically" sent to you, officials say.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

New York's 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading: