‘Incredible Story:’ New York State Police Save Woman In Desperate Need Of Transplant

A woman driving to receive her new heart got stranded in the snow.

On Black Friday, New York State troopers made contact with a 64-year-old woman who left the Rochester area with her husband en route to Cleveland Clinic for a heart transplant.

New York Woman In Route For Heart Transplant Gets Stranded

Due to falling snow and terrible road conditions, the couple got stranded on Route 5 in the town of Portland.

The 64-year-old had a battery-powered heart pump. Before the situation became critical the husband made contact with a nurse from Cleveland Clinic.

That nurse contacted the New York State Police. Police found the stranded couple, and brought them to the Portland Fire Department and then to Westfield Memorial Hospital.

Police later took her to the Jamestown Airport in Chautauqua County which was clear of the storm. She was then flown by plane out of the area to Cleveland Clinic for the heart transplant.

"This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination! The actions of the Troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions. It’s heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm," New York State Police stated.

New York State Police Help 111 Disabled Vehicles

Between Thanksgiving on Dec. 1, New York State Police in Western New York helped 111 disabled vehicles, investigated 82 property damage collisions and investigated seven personal injury collisions.

Many counties in New York are under a State of Emergency and travel bans remain in place. CLICK HERE To find out more.

