Near-Death Incident At New York’s Most Beautiful Swimming Hole

A 13-year-old passed out after swimming at one of the Hudson Valley’s most popular swimming spots, prompting a rescue and serious concern about what went wrong

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that forest rangers helped rescue an unconscious teen in the Hudson Valley.

Unconscious Teen Found In Ulster County, New York

Forest Ranger Jefferey responded to Peekamoose Blue Hole on Tuesday, July 1, around 1:50 p.m., following a report about an unconscious 13-year-old.

The Hudson Valley swimming hole used to be a "secret" destination. After the secret got out, it became so popular that a permit is now required to enter.

The natural spring water is called "beautiful," but is often said to be "freezing."

The Peekamoose Blue Hole is beloved for its clear water and surrounding forest. It's been called one of the best swimming holes in America.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Denning, Ulster County

Ranger Jefferey arrived and determined the child from Brooklyn was having a response to the cold water.

First responders were told the teenager was neck-deep in the water for about 10 minutes. After getting out, the unnamed teen reported not feeling well, and then lost consciousness.

After the 13-year-old regained consciousness, the teen was "shivering uncontrollably and had a decreased pulse rate," the DEC reports.

Ranger Jefferey then insulated the teen on the ground using a camp pad and wrapped the patient in two sleeping bags. Jeffery also used a tarp to protect the teen from a sudden thunderstorm.

Shortly after, a Grahamsville ambulance transported the subject and their father to the hospital.

The teen's condition wasn't released. It remains unclear what caused the teen to pass out.

