Iconic Upstate New York Restaurant Reopens For 73rd Year

One of Upstate New York's most popular eateries is ready to serve New Yorkers for it's 73rd year.

Jumpin' Jack's reopened in the Capital Region on Thursday.

Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia, New York Reopens

Google Google loading...

Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia officially reopened at 11 a.m. on March 27.

"The fish has been cut. The coolers are stocked," Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In wrote on Facebook on March 26 to promote the opening. "The ice cream machines have been filled. We are ready to go! See you tomorrow at 11!"

2025 marks the popular drive-in's 73rd year in business. The drive-in typically is open from late March until September.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Iconic Upstate New York Drive-In Among Best In The Country

Taste Of Home Magazine recently named Jumpin Jack's one of the 20 best drive-is in all of the United States.

This drive-in has a very unique history.

More About New York State's Best Drive-In

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Favorite Menu Items

Google Google loading...

Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In is probably best known for its coleslaw-topped Jack Burger and ice cream.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The business also serves milkshakes, fried dough, seafood, fries onion rings and much more.

Did You Know This?? 13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State

Did You Know This?? 13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State Upstate New York is the home to many fantastic food favorites. Mention sponge candy to somebody 100 miles outside Buffalo and you are probably going to get a blank stare. Mention a Michigan hot dog to anybody not from around Plattsburgh. Same stare. So here is a list of 13 regional food icons that you cannot buy outside of the empire State.

﻿I will add this asterisk. You certainly can buy some of these items online, like the Saratoga Peppermint Pigs. Perhaps the Stix and Sauce item is known by another name somewhere in the country. Salt potatoes may have gravitated elsewhere but if so nobody knows where they started. And Grandma Brown's Baked Beans (God rest her soul). Well, you can buy that sweet lady's baked beans on eBay (check out that expiration date; she hasn't manufactured them since the pandemic). But for the most part you would have to walk into a store or restaurant in Upstate New York to enjoy these "regional" fan favorite foods. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024