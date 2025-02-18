ICE To Closely Monitor All New Yorkers On Social Media
ICE agents might be reviewing your social media accounts in New York State.
As ICE agents continue to to follow President Donald Trump's orders officials are now looking at your social media.
Trump signed a series of orders last month declaring a national emergency at the southern border just after being sworn in.
Soon after, Hudson Valley Post learned over 250,000 people who reported a home address in New York received deportation orders.
ICE agents later confirmed there is a daily "goal" for arrests.
ICE Plans To Track Social Media Accounts
Now, reports say agents will be monitoring the social media accounts of New Yorkers, including platforms like X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.
The plan is part of a larger initiative to track individuals who express negative sentiments about ICE or pose potential threats against the agency, the Independent reports.
Due to an "increased level of external threat activity" towards ICE leaders, officials issued a request for a company to provide "Threat Risk & Monitoring Services," which includes daily reports on social media comments made about ICE.
