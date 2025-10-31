Hurricane Melissa Now Impacting New Yorkers In Many Ways

The impacts of Hurricane Melissa across New York State are only just beginning.

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa continues to climb. New Yorkers are feeling the storm's impacts in many different ways.

At Least 50 Dead From Hurricane Melissa

As of Friday morning, at least 50 people are dead across the Caribbean after Hurricane Melissa ripped through the region this week, leaving behind catastrophic flooding and devastation.

The majority of the deaths have been reported in Haiti, where torrential rains triggered deadly floods and mudslides.

Officials say the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Melissa is now brushing past Bermuda as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds near 90 miles per hour.

Emotional Toll Impacts New Yorkers

Experts continue to say Melissa will spare New York after it curves out into the Atlantic. While the Empire State avoided physical damage, the emotional toll is being felt deeply across New York.

That's because thousands of New Yorkers have relatives in the hardest-hit areas, and many are struggling to contact loved ones or find ways to help.

Community organizations across New York with ties to Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas have already launched relief drives and fundraising efforts to send aid to victims. But as those efforts grow, so do scams.

New Yorkers Told To Watch Out For Scams

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to be careful when donating to disaster relief funds. Officials say scammers often exploit tragedies like this, setting up fake charities to steal donations meant for real victims.

New Yorkers are urged to double-check any organization before giving and to only donate through verified, trusted sources, such as recognized humanitarian groups and official government partners.

How To Prepare For A Hurricane In New York