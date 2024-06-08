Humongous Snake Caused &#8216;Hiss-teria&#8217; Inside New York Home

Humongous Snake Caused ‘Hiss-teria’ Inside New York Home

NYPD

One person called a neighbor after seeing a huge snake slither into a home.

On Wednesday, officers from the NYPD's 24th Precinct received several 911 calls about a snake.

Snake Spotted In Apartment In New York City

Google
loading...

Calls started around 8 a.m. with the callers saying they spotted a big snake sliding up a backyard gate on West 87th Street, trying to get into a basement window.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"A slithering snake causing hiss-teria in Manhattan," the NYPD stated.

The snake was spotted by a neighbor crawling into the basement apartment at 140 West 87th Street. The neighbor called the homeowner about the snake.

The snake was reportedly found near the home's sink.

NYPD
loading...

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

NBC reports the snake was found under a sink in the apartment.

The Emergency Service Unit of the NYPD entered the basement apartment and "managed to corral the snake," police say.

The 5-foot brown and beige-colored snake was then taken to the nearest ASPCA.

Police said the snake was a python but Animal Control told  WPIX it's a boa constrictor.

NYPD
loading...

No injuries were reported. It's unclear where the snake came from or if the snake is illegally being kept as a pet.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

It's illegal in New York to own or python, or any constrictor snake in New York unless the owner has a Dangerous Animal License.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

Below are the five most snake-infested lakes in New York State.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

Filed Under: new york city, Long Island, New York News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM