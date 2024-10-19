Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Home To Best Bagel Shops In State
Many of New York's best bagels are actually found in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Yelp released its annual list of the 100 best bagel shops in New York State.
"This is an all-time list of the top bagel shops in New York state, according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the bagels category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," Yelp states about its rankings.
New York City Dominates List
It's probably no surprise that New York City and the 5 boroughs dominates the list Top 100 Bagel Shops in New York 2024.
Eight of the 10 best bagel shops are in New York City, however two are from Upstate New York, including one shop that cracked the top 5.
Below are Yelp's top 10 bagel shops in the Empire State.
1. PopUp Bagels, Manhattan
2. Liberty Bagels Midtown, Manhattan
3. Best Bagel & Coffee, Manhattan
4. Between the Bagel, Astoria, Queens
5. Water Street Bagel, Syracuse
6. Russ & Daughters, Manhattan
7. Absolute Bagels, Manhattan
8. Apollo Bagels, Manhattan
9. Willie’s Bagel Cafe, Utica
10. Ess-a-Bagel, Manhattan
Water Street Bagel, Syracuse, New York
The best bagel place outside of New York City is located in Syracuse, New York, according to Yelp.
"Great bagels were hard to find in upstate New York until partners Luke Esposito and Meg Dellas opened this popular Syracuse shop in 2018. Now, the scent of its wood-fired oven wafting for blocks is a testimony to Water Street’s success," Yelp states about the Syracuse bagel shop.
Bagel Shops In Ulster, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland Westchester Among Best In New York
Nine bagel shops from the Hudson Valley cracked the top 50. Including:
Bagel Shops In Kingston, Middletown, Hopewell Junction, Suffern, Tarrytown, Scarsdale, Nyack, Kinderhook Honored.
Bagle places from Kingston, Middletown, Hopewell Junction, Suffern, Tarrytown, Scarsdale, Nyack, and Kinderhook made Yelp's top 50.
Note, if a business has multiple locations Yelp selected the location with the highest rankings.
The 5 Best Bagels in Dutchess County
