Hudson Valley Learns Devastating News About New York Officer

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a corrections officer, killed on his way to work.

A correction officer from the Hudson Valley has died after a motorcycle accident during his morning commute to work, and the loss is being felt deeply across the corrections community and beyond.

Fishkill Correction Officer Killed In Crash

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Officials confirmed on Thursday that Correction Officer Justin Brown, 33, of Gardiner, was killed on April 13 when he was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to his shift at Fishkill Correctional Facility.

He was a husband, a father, and by every account, someone who showed up every single day and did his job with integrity.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision remembered Officer Brown as "the epitome of what a Correction Officer should be," describing him as a steady, dependable presence who his fellow officers could rely on without hesitation.

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"His commitment extended beyond the job. He worked tirelessly—not for recognition—but to provide for his family, whom he loved deeply. A devoted husband and father, he was the foundation of his home and a protector both inside and outside the walls," the Nysdocs stated."Officer Brown served the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision with quiet strength, integrity, and professionalism."

GoFundMe Created For Family

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His wife, in a GoFundMe she created in his memory, put it simply and powerfully.

"Justin was taken from us far too soon," she wrote. "His life was tragically lost in a motorcycle accident during his commute to work, a moment that should have been ordinary, but instead became unimaginable. As always, my husband was on his way to do what he always did: provide for our family."

Officer Brown grew up in Yonkers before building his life in Gardiner with his wife, his partner of 20 years. Together they have a 7-year-old, who his mother described as having lost "a hero, a protector, and a guiding light."

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The GoFundMe was set up to support his wife and son as they navigate this unimaginable loss. As of this writing, of $87,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Friday, April 24, at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz, located at 162 South Putt Corners Road. Viewing runs from 1 to 6 p.m., with a service at 4:30 p.m.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

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