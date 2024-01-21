New York Teen Labeled A Terrorist By Police In Hudson Valley

An alleged bomb threat led to the arrest of a 14-year-old teen from the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Ramapo Police Department announced a 14-year-old was arrested for making a bomb threat months ago.

Bomb Threat At Rockland County, New York School

On Sept. 21, 2023, just after 7 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a security threat involving explosives at Suffern High School.

The Suffern Central School District promptly initiated its evacuation protocol. All students and educators were removed from the building following the bomb threat, police say.

After a search of the school building and surrounding area police deemed the threat a hoax.

"No explosive devices were discovered. Consequently, the district administration deemed it safe to reopen the school to both faculty and students at approximately 10:05 a.m.," the Town of Ramapo Police Department added in its press release.

Criminal Investigation After Bomb Threat In Hudson Valley

On Monday, January 15, 2024, after an extensive four-month investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Division, a 14-year-old was arrested for initiating the incident, police say.

The teen, whose name and sex are being withheld due to their age, was charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident, all felonies.

The teen was processed and released pending an appearance in Rockland County Family Court.

