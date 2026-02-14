Hudson Valley, New York Student On Life Support After Hit And Run

A 20-year-old college student with ties to the Hudson Valley is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash near her college.

It happened early Saturday morning, Feb. 7, near Penn State University

20-Year-Old From Hudson Valley On Life Support After Hit And Run Near Penn State

According to State College Police, officers responded around 2:33 am on February 7 to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and South Garner Street. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

The victim, identified by family as 20-year-old Sophia Ruscillo of Tuxedo Park, New York, was rushed to Mount Nittany Hospital before being transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Unnamed Man Arrested

State College Police later located the suspected vehicle and arrested a 33-year-old man.

Formal charges are still pending, and the investigation remains active. His name hasn't been released.

Family Shares Devastating Update

Sophia’s sister, Julia Ruscillo, shared heartbreaking details in a GoFundMe created to support the family. According to the fundraiser, Sophia is currently in the Trauma ICU and on life support. She has not opened her eyes since the crash.

"Currently, she is on life support and has not opened her eyes. During the accident, she suffered a collapsed lung, skull fracture, and brain bleed. She will be in the ICU for at least a month, possibly longer," Julia wrote in the GoFundMe.

The family hopes she can eventually be transferred closer to home in New York once she is stable enough.

"My family is absolutely devastated. Our hearts are broken. She is only 20 years old. If you know Sophia, you know she is full of life, courageous, strong, and a fighter," Julia added. "We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our little girl as my family navigates this terrible nightmare."

As of this writing, over $45,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

