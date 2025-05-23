Missing New York Student Found Dead In Hudson Valley Wilderness

An NYU student vanished after sending a photo from a popular Hudson Valley trail. The search brought in K9s, drones, and helicopters. What happened next left responders shaken.

The New York State DEC confirmed forest rangers searched for a missing NYU student in the Hudson Valley.

NYU Student Goes Missing In Ulster County, New York

NYU Sets Up COVID-19 Testing Tent Ahead Of Start Of School Getty Images loading...

On Thursday, around 7 a.m., NYU Campus Safety contacted Ray Brook Dispatch for assistance with a missing student.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The unnamed student was last seen on May 12. The next day he sent a photo of himself hiking on the Shawangunk Ridge.

His roommate told authorities the man was "upset" when he left on May 12.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Shawangunk, Ulster County

On Thursday, DEC Rangers were joined by New York State Police and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in the search.

By 1:45 p.m., NYSP was using K9s, drones, and a helicopter. At 2:45 p.m., crews located the missing student deceased below the cliff line of Gertrude’s Nose trail.

"If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

DEC DEC loading...

Rangers and Parks staff used a high-angle rope system to pull the person up a 90-foot cliff. Once they reached the top, crews carried the individual nearly a mile through the woods to meet with the Ulster County Medical Examiner.

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York