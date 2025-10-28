Hudson Valley Woman Who Almost Killed Teacher Accused Of Murder

A woman who said she wanted to kill her teacher in the Hudson Valley is now accused of murdering her boss.

The alleged murder happened in Texas.

Former Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Murder in Texas

Back in 1986, 18-year-old Patricia Ruth Holt was a senior at Red Hook High School in Dutchess County. She was kicked out of class for being disruptive.

What happened next nearly ended in tragedy.

Police say Holt went home, grabbed a loaded 12-gauge shotgun her father had given her, and returned to the school intending to kill her English teacher.

Wanted To Kill Teacher In Red Hook, New York

When she couldn’t find the teacher, she reportedly walked into the staff lounge with the gun. Two teachers tackled her before she could pull the trigger.

Holt later pleaded guilty to attempted assault and, because of her age, was sentenced to five years of probation.

Former Hudson Valley Student Once Stopped From School Shooting Now Accused Of Murder

Now, nearly 40 years later, Holt, who’s 57 years old is accused of killing her boss in Hutchins, Texas.

Authorities say Holt shot and killed her boss, 47-year-old Carl Joseph Donaldson, at a Northern Texas trucking yard where they both worked.

According to reports, Donaldson’s widow told investigators that Holt often became angry when her boss told her what to do.

Indicted For Murder In Texas

The alleged incident happened in late July. This week a Dallas County jury indicted Holt for murder.

