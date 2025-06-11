Hudson Valley, New York Hometown Dead Last In America For This

If you're hoping for a fun summer, experts say there's one Hudson Valley hometown you should avoid at all costs.

Our friends at Wallethub reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its latest study on the best and worst places for a Staycation.

Turns out, one place in the Hudson Valley is the absolute worst place in the country for a staycation.

What Is A Staycation?

If you've never heard of the term, a staycation is when one stays in or near their home. It typically involves day trips to local attractions.

WalletHub reports that with inflation making trips costly, many Americans are planning staycations this summer.

With that in mind, the company compared over 180 cities across 41 key indicators of fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycations to determine the best & Worst Cities for Staycations.

Yonkers, New York, Is The Worst Place In America For a Staycation

The study listed 182 cities across the United States. Yonkers, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Westchester County, was ranked the lowest.

Below is how Yonkers ranked in several categories. Note, 182 is the lowest possible score.

  • Recreation Rank: 114
  • Food & Entertainment Rank: 182
  • Rest & Relaxation Rank: 178

Buffalo, Rochester, and New York City Are Much Better

Three other hometowns in New York were ranked. All fared much better than Yonkers.

Best Cities for Staycations In America

Below are the best places in America for a staycation

1. Cincinnati, OH
2. Orlando, FL
3. Las Vegas, NV
4. Honolulu, HI
5. Chicago, IL
6. St. Louis, MO

Staycation Idea In New York State, Hudson Valley

Below are staycation ideas in the Hudson Valley and New York State

New York Staycation is a Nostalgic Dream

New York Staycation is a Nostalgic Dream

New York Staycation is a Nostalgic Dream

Five Hudson Valley Staycation with Access to Water Fun

Five Hudson Valley Staycation with Access to Water Fun

They range from $250 to $1700 a night, so there is one that is going to fit your vacation budget. From Greenwood Lake to Candlestick Lake to the Poconos, there are hot tubs and even an indoor pool. These local vacation homes are just waiting for you to book them for some R&R.

Hudson Valley Staycations with Fireplaces and Hot Tubs

Hudson Valley Staycations with Fireplaces and Hot Tubs

If you want a place for the family to stay or you just want to get away without going far I may have a few places right here in the Hudson Valley that will make you feel relaxed and as if you have gone to the spa. All of these places have a fireplace and also offer an outdoor fire pit. They all also come with a relaxing hot tub. Pick your favorite for your next staycation.

