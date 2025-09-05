Hudson Valley Schools Evacuated As Chemical Spill Sparks Panic

A terrifying chemical spill forced two Hudson Valley schools to evacuate, sending students and a teacher to the hospital.

Chemical Spill In Westchester County Forces Evacuation

Hastings High School and Farragut Middle School students were dismissed early on Thursday because of a potentially dangerous chemical spill.

"Due to an isolated incident in a science classroom, all students are being evacuated out of precaution," the school district wrote on its website.

Nitric Acid Spills Onto Students & Teacher In Hastings-On-Hudson, New York

Nitric acid accidentally spilled onto three students and a teacher. All were examined by a school nurse before being taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Nitric acid can cause severe chemical burns or vision loss if it gets in your eyes.

Inhaling the fumes can cause respiratory irritation or more severe effects.

The school district expects the students and teacher to be "fine."

"Very few students and the teacher were affected by that splashing of material. Hastings-on-Hudson Superintendent of Schools Bill McKersie told CBS. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Any of the students or faculty affected have been addressed."

Classes are expected to resume on Friday.

School officials are reviewing what happened to ensure a future hazardous situation can be avoided.

