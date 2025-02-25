Hudson Valley Residents Told To Ditch Essential Winter Item
It's been a very cold 2025 but things are changing in the Hudson Valley.
This winter has been the coldest and snowiest the Hudson Valley has seen in years.
Mildest Weather For Hudson Valley This Winter
Hudson Valley residents will enjoy temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s this week.
"You might be able to trade your winter coat for a hoodie or T-Shirt," Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on Facebook while sharing news about the "mildest air of the year so far."
Below are the expected high temperatures this week in the Hudson Valley
How Warm Will It Get In The Hudson Valley
- Monday: 46 degrees
- Tuesday: 50 degrees
- Wednesday: 52 degrees
- Thursday: 54 degrees
- Friday: 44 degrees
- Saturday: 49 degrees
Don't Put Winter Coat Away
While you might be able to ditch that winter coat this week, make sure you don't put it away.
That's because temps will dip below 40 degrees on Sunday with a high of 37 degrees predicted.
Noll also says there are "two" chances of cold air next week, at the start of the week and end of the week.
No Snow In The Near Future
The good news is if you don't like snow, it appears no snow is in the forecast.
"At this stage, the chance of a winter storm is low," Noll added.
