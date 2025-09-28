New York Thieves Are Now Targeting These Popular Cars
Police in the Hudson Valley are warning residents that thieves are targeting these popular cars.
If you own a Honda or an Acura, this is for you. But really, it can help all car owners.
Hondas, Acuras Being Targeted In New York
According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, Thursday night, "thieves hit" the area hard. Targeting airbags found in Acuras and Hondas.
Police say tires, rims, and even radar sensors from the grilles of Hondas and Acuras are "disappearing."
"This isn’t just a Mount Vernon problem; it’s a tri-state issue. We’re working closely with law enforcement partners to track down the suspects and hold them accountable," the Mount Vernon Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We’re now recommending low-tech solutions—like using “The Club”—to help protect your car and its airbags."
Vehicle Prevention Tips For New York Residents
Police offered several tips everyone can follow to prevent vehicle thefts.
Thieves are using transmitter/receiver devices to capture the signal from your key fob. Don’t leave fobs in your car, or anywhere near doors or windows at home.
Putting your key fob in a Faraday bag or metal container can help block signal theft. Low-tech tools, like a steering wheel lock, are surprisingly effective too.
Honda and Acura owners should also be aware: airbags, rims, and tires are still being stolen. Activating HondaLink or adding a GPS tracker can alert you if someone moves or breaks into your vehicle
