Dangerous Reptiles Not Native To New York Found In Hudson Valley

State officials rushed in after a shocking discovery during an arrest.

Officials from the Hudson Valley were shocked to learn about a crocodile and more in the region.

Juvenile Crocodile, Dwarf Caiman Found In Lower Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called to the Lower Hudson Valley after a juvenile crocodile and a dwarf caiman were found by a police officer.

Cuvier's dwarf caiman is a small crocodilian in the alligator family from northern and central South America.

It's typically found in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad, and Venezuela

Crocodiles grow much larger in size. Some get bigger than 20 feet and can weigh over 2,000 pounds.

Person Getting Arrested Found With Juvenile Crocodile, Dwarf Caiman In Yonkers, New York

DEC ECO Franz received a report about a person in possession of reptiles in the City of Yonkers without a license or permit, officials say.

City of Yonkers police officers were arresting that unnamed person on unrelated charges when police officers allegedly found the juvenile crocodile and dwarf caiman.

The reptiles were placed in a properly licensed facility, and ECOs issued multiple tickets to the individual for illegally possessing reptiles without the required permits.

