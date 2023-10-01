Hudson Valley Pizzeria Needs New York’s Help To Keep Making Pizza

The owner of a popular Hudson Valley pizza business is in need of our help to restart his business.

Mario Mattia is the pizza maker behind Happy Birthday Pizza. The Newburgh, New York resident has been serving pizza out of his food truck, Happy Birthday Pizza, and pizza pop-ups out local businesses.

Newburgh, New York Pizza Maker Needs Help

Pizza slice Mariha-kitchen loading...

"I started this pizza-making venture with just my pizza oven and a passion for cooking that was instilled in me by my Italian upbringing. Every time I cook, it reminded me of my grandmother's cooking for my family, and I try to translate that love and respect for ingredients and practices into the food I serve my customers and supporters," Mattia states.

Mario says you may have enjoyed his pizza at various locations around Newburgh including:

Newburgh Vintage Emporium at both locations on 17k and 9w

Newburgh Makers Market

Spirits Lab

Spirits Lab Lodger: Sunday Pop Ups on Liberty St.

Resorts World Casino in Newburgh

Toasted Trivia Night

We Still Lit

Pop-ups in the City of Newburgh

Food Truck Generator Stolen

Canva Canva loading...

The generator in Mattia's food truck was stolen, according to Mattia.

"Unfortunately, recently my truck had a theft and vandalism that has left the business without the essential power source needed to operate equipment, including the oven, fridges, hot water heater, and other appliances,"

Mattia started a GoFundMe in hopes the community can help him get his business back up and running.

"I'm reaching out to the community for support in getting Happy Birthday Pizza back up and running. With your help, I can replace the stolen generator and repair the damage caused by the vandals," Mattia states in the GoFundMe. "Thank you for considering helping. Your support means the world to me, and I can't wait to get back to making pizzas very soon!"

How You Can Help Hudson Valley Pizza Maker

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

CLICK HERE to donate. In one day over $1,400 has been raised.

