Hudson Valley Nurse Slaps, Shakes Preemie In ‘Safe’ New York Town

A nurse working in the Hudson Valley slapped, hit and shook a 5-week-old in what's supposed to be on of New York's "safest" hometowns.

A nurse from Brooklyn, New York is heading to prison for hitting an infant.

Brooklyn Nurse Slapped Infant In Westchester County, New York

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Gwendolyn Blake, 40, from Brooklyn, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for endangering a 5-week-old infant who was in her care while employed as a night nurse.

She was also sentenced to 3 years probation. As part of her probation, she is prohibited from working with the elderly, the young or any other vulnerable population. The court also issued a permanent order of protection for the victim.

"This defendant violated her professional and moral responsibilities when she repeatedly struck a defenseless newborn in her care. We hope that today’s sentence ensures the defendant will not be able to harm any other children in the future," DA Rocah said.

Night Nurse Slaps, Shakes Crying 5-Week-Old Baby In Mamaroneck, New York

Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in May.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Blake was working as a night nurse, caring for a Mamaroneck's family newborn in their Westchester County home. Blake hit the baby while the 5-week-old was crying.

The next day Blake "repeatedly slapped the infant’s face, grabbed his head and shook him," officials say.

“This is a preemie who is colicky because of his low birth weight and instead of being treated with love and compassion, he was abused for being in pain.... This has been a nightmare for our sons, our family, and our community. We will never be able to trust anyone with our children and are overly skeptical of anyone they interact with.... Gwen Blake knew what she was doing behind closed doors, lied to our faces, and went about her business every single day seemingly without a care in the world. She is violent and poses a significant risk to innocent families,” the victim’s parents said.

Both incidents were captured on surveillance video.

